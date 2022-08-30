10 times Amanda Holden proved she's the queen of swimwear The Britain's Got Talent judge knows how to rock a bikini

If there's one person who knows how to style a bikini, it's Amanda Holden.

The Heart Radio presenter might be known for her daring outfits and dazzling red carpet looks, but the star also knows how to rock a bikini - giving us all the holiday swimwear inspo we need to update our wardrobe.

The glamorous 51-year-old often takes to Instagram to share sizzling photos of her enviable swimwear collection. From flattering one-pieces to slinky bikinis, the stunning mum-of-two knows how to style a poolside look.

Let's take a look at some of Amanda's best bikini moments…

In August 2022, Amanda shared a gorgeous sun-soaked photograph of herself topping up her tan on board a boat during her blissful holiday in Greece. She modelled a turquoise green bikini and chic head scarf as she caught some rays.

We can't forget this all-black bikini moment Amanda rocked this summer, opting for her favorite swimwear brand, Melissa Odabash.

The label has been described as the "Ferraris of swimwear" by Vogue Magazine, and Beyonce, Sienna Miller, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cambridge have all worn her incredible beachwear in the past.

Amanda enamoured fans on her recent holiday to Scicily, turning up the heat in a bridal-white bikini ensemble as she shared a glowing holiday snap on Instagram. Fellow Heart Breakfast star Ashley Roberts was dazzled by Amanda's sunkissed glow, commenting on her Instagram: "Swoop me up sister".

Amanda looked incredible in a skimpy leopard print bikini in this dazzling holiday throwback. With her oversized sunglasses propped on her face, the TV star looked picture-perfect as she relaxed on a comfy hanging beach lounger in the sunshine.

The BGT star wowed in an orange Jacquemus swimsuit, which matched her glass of Aperol Spritz perfectly. Trust Amanda to look glam even when she's in her garden!

The mother-of-two had fans mistaking her for Disney princess Ariel when she posed up a storm in a green swimsuit. Her swimwear was from Tess Daly's new brand Naia Beach and features a flattering deep V-neck and high leg with a pretty gold trim.

Strictly host Tess was among the first to comment on the photo, writing: "You gorgeous GODDESS! Wow you look [fire emojis] in @naia_beach."

Amanda showed off her toned abs in a blue bikini and patterned kaftan in a dreamy holiday throwback post. The star is known to love her holidays and has previously enjoyed breaks in France, Greece, Italy and the UK during the summer.

The mother-of-two shared a snap of herself with a Martini, sporting a patriotic striped swimsuit in red, white and blue.

Amanda set pulses raising when she donned a bubblegum pink bikini while relaxing on a pool float. Heavenly!

The ITV star delighted fans in a stunning white bikini, which she accessorised with a stylish straw hat and layers of dainty gold chains. Sporting one of her favourite designers, Amanda's all-white ensemble was from Melissa Odabash.

