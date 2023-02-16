Amanda Holden sizzles in candy-coloured string bikini to mark 52nd birthday The Britain's Got Talent judge is 52 today!

Amanda Holden marked her 52nd birthday in the sunshine on Thursday, hitting the beach in a candy-coloured string bikini.

Taking to Instagram, the Britain's Got Talent judge shared a sun-kissed snap of herself against an idyllic oceanside background. Amanda sipped on a fresh coconut, looking glamorous as ever in a flowing kaftan, a chic sun visor and oversized sunglasses. Check out the Heart Breakfast star's most stylish swimwear looks in the video below.

"52 today - grateful to be alive and happy with people I love," Amanda captioned her post, which sparked a flurry of messages from friends and fans.

"Flawless at 52 [flame emoji] happy birthday!!! Beautiful on the outside and the inside," penned a friend, as a doting fan added: "52 never looked this good!"

Amanda served up a stunning candy-coloured look for her birthday

"The 5 and 2... surely is the wrong way round," added another, while a fourth comment read: "Fittest 52 year old alive."

Amanda is no stranger to a luxury holiday, having jet-setted to sunnier climes several times last year with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Hollie and Lexi. Take a look at some of her best bikini moments below.

Amanda Holden's best bikini moments

Ringing in the new year in style, the mother-of-two soaked up the sun at LUX Grand Baie resort in Mauritius, sharing several postcards from the lavish tropical resort back in January.

Amanda made a splash in a glamorous bikini in Greece last year. Channelling her inner Bond girl, Amanda donned a chic navy string bikini from her favourite swimwear brand, Melissa Obadash.

Looking back on this picture-perfect moment from Amanda's Sicilian summer getaway back in July has us reminiscing about the heatwave. Relaxing on a boat, Amanda showed off her svelte silhouette as she lounged in the sun.

Amanda set Instagram ablaze when she shared a playful snap reclining in an inflatable unicorn pool float last summer. Where better to top up your tan?

