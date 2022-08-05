Amanda Holden's stuns during sunkissed bikini boat ride in Greece

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Britain's Got Talent star Amanda Holden has been revelling in the excitement of her Greek holiday this summer, and on Thursday Amanda released a showstopping snap of herself reclining on a boat deck wearing a never-before-seen bikini.

The 51-year-old looked outstanding as she laid back on a tiny boat in the middle of the azure blue sea. Amanda wore a light blue bandeau bikini set with high-cut legs, and a soft sky blue linen shirt lightly draped over her as the wind caught her hair. The blue hues complemented her tanned legs beautifully.

WATCH: Amanda Holden is Bond girl stunning in tiny bikini

The mum-of-two's Instagram photo was absolutely picture-perfect.

Amanda's sensational boat pose

Amanda no doubt knew that all eyes would be on her bikini so she ensure fans knew that it was no advertisement, tagging the story "#boughtandpaidfor."

If you love Amanda's unique bandeau patterned, key-hole bikini, we have found a similar style for you to shop.

Toile de Jouy O-Ring Bandeau Bikini, £13, Cider

Amanda's button-down shirt made for the perfect casual beach cover and we love this M&S shirt to get the look.

Rich Longline Sleeveless Shirt, £45, M&S

The mum-of-two excitedly shared in her Instagram story that the family had been enjoying plenty of boat rides during their Greek summer holiday: "Whilst out here we used @filiposboats nearly every day… such a lovely family and treated us as part of it.. highly recommend."

Amanda and her lookalike daughters

Earlier in the week, Amanda shared a fun family snap that included her daughters Lexi, 16, and Hollie, ten. The happy family all wore cheerful colour clash holiday outfits and looked marvellous. Amanda captioned the photo: "Sunsets with these two [photo] by daddy."

Strictly Come Dancing's Tess Daly was among the thousands of people who liked the post on Instagram and fans commented: "They're Mama's girls", and "the Holden girls! All of you are so pretty." A third fan added. "Gorgeous family take after their beautiful mother."

