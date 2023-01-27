Amanda Holden is a total firecracker in micro denim dress and heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Age is but a number and style is ever-youthful according to Amanda Holden. On Friday, the 51-year-old star attended the Britain's Got Talent 2023 photocall at London Palladium looking dreamy in denim.

Amanda, who is revered for her ever-playful sense of style, whipped up a fashion frenzy in a blazer dress by Saint Laurent boasting the most brilliant texture. Featuring an Italian denim fabric, a single-breasted cut, an uber mini length, a masculine fit and sleek notched lapels, the noughties-style dress that retails at £2,080, added another *tick tick tick* moment to the star's extensive wardrobe.

WATCH: Amanda Holden braves the winter chill in silky pussy-bow blouse

Loading the player...

To complete her blue-hued aesthetic, Amanda gained a few extra inches in a pair of patent black platform heels with spaghetti strap fastenings.

Amanda Holden wore Saint Laurent for the event

An eighties sky blue eyeshadow blend complemented the presenter's suave yet sultry outfit choice, in addition to a bouncing blonde blow-dry.

The star donned a denim blazer dress

An assortment of gold jewels including delicately layered pendants added a tinge of glitter to her tailored attire.

Shop Amanda's look:

Denim Mini Dress, £2,080, Saint Laurent

Love Amanda's blazer but can't quite justify the price? Never fear, we've got you covered.

Denim Trench Belted Mini Dress, £58, Karen Millen

This military-style denim trench dress will take you from day to night in a jiffy. Slip on some heeled black boots and accessorise with a dose of silver jewels and you're good to go.

Amanda once again braved the chilled British weather with the most flattering skintight trousers along with her new favourite wardrobe item.

The Heart Breakfast presenter's fit and flare white trousers were the perfect accompaniment for her slinky, pearl-embellished blouse which featured a royally-beloved pussybow neck tie. Amanda took to her Instagram Stories to rave about her L.K.Bennett fashion find and gushed: "It will stay in my wardrobe for years!"

READ MORE: Amanda Holden rocks pussybow blouse and fit and flare trousers in the coolest way

"Hi, happy Monday! Today I'm wearing this gorgeous shirt, it's from L.K.Bennett and I feel like it's got a Gucci/Chanel vibe because it's really smart, a nice taupey colour," Amanda explained. She then raved about the design, saying: "I love this little neck tie!" The star excitedly pointed out her favourite details: "Beautiful pearl buttons!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.