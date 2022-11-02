Amanda Holden steals the show in must-see palazzo trousers

Amanda Holden is already brimming with New Year's Eve inspiration and her latest look is perfect for partying the night away. The star never fails to bring the fun with her everyday outfits and recently wore the funkiest pair of seventies flares.

Amanda, 52, sported a statement pair of electric blue palazzo trousers by Paper London. Featuring a wide-leg silhouette, a high-waisted fit, an embossed geometric pattern and a metallic finish, the trousers served up Saturday Night Fever fabulousness.

The mother-of-two teamed the striking pants with a modest black turtleneck top, letting all eyes fall on her trousers. She wore her caramel hair tresses down loose and opted for her signature camera-ready makeup blend.

Amanda posed for a serious style snap, showcasing a fresh set of wine-red gels and an opulent rose gold watch.

Amanda looked sensational in the statement trousers

She subsequently took to social media to share her newest look with fans, captioning the post: "Love love love these Palazzo’s from @paperlondon #happyhumpday."

The star loves a leg-lengthening look

The star's friends and fans were enamoured with her retro aesthetic and raced to praise her youthful fashion sense. "These trousers are absolutely amazing," one user wrote, while another added: "Wow absolutely stunning." A third noted: "Oh my gosh, you go gal," and a fourth agreed, saying: "You better flare sista."

Jacquard Check Wide Leg Trousers, £40, River Island

Emulate Amanda's glitzy garb and treat yourself to a similar pair of metallic wide-leg trousers which are perfect for the upcoming party season. Dress the item with some barely-there heels or slip on some white sneakers for a glam on-the-go charm.

Amanda recently debuted a surprising Halloween transformation on her Heart Breakfast show. In equal parts terrifying and sexy, the radio presented embraced the autumnal tradition with a bright orange and purple ensemble inspired by cult fantasy film, Hocus Pocus 2.

Ditching her fitted two-piece for a Halloween-inspired look, the mum-of-two slipped into a plum-hued mini dress complete with a bustier top and a metallic rust skirt. She teamed her spooky number with a long-sleeved orange top, towering heels, and a spectacular purple wig.

