Rebel Wilson candidly comments on forthcoming books alongside stunning photos

Rebel Wilson gave fans a glimpse at her ability to turn out some sensational looks once again with her latest set of photographs, outtakes from her cover shoot with People magazine in May.

The Senior Year star looks as sensational as ever

The actress shared a pair of photos of herself wearing one of her favorite dresses, a green pleated full-length number that features puff sleeves, a cinched waist, a plunging neckline, and a dramatic sheer skirt.

She looked absolutely incredible in the sunlit photos, which saw her run her hands through her hair and play around with the dress.

Her fans quickly became enamored with the shots, although none more so than her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, who commented: "My gorgeous," with a slew of heart emojis.

MORE: Rebel Wilson twins with girlfriend Ramona in statement outfits

"Omg so stunning!!" another said, with a third adding: "Good lord look at Rebel," and a fourth saying: "You are a vision. The color of this dress is incredible."

The photos appeared on social media around the same time that she took to her Instagram Stories to pose a question to her fans.

Rebel posed up a storm in her beautiful green dress

After having written a children's book titled Bella the Brave, which was released in October, the star asked her fans their thoughts on what her next book should be about.

She highlighted one of the responses, which asked about her journey towards weight loss and healthier living.

MORE: Rebel Wilson turns heads in stunning photo by the ocean

MORE: Rebel Wilson's beachside swimsuit photos will take you back

Although she soon made it clear that she spotted a trend when she added even more responses that commented on the same topic, indicating that she "got the message."

Rebel eventually shared a screenshot of the varying takes she had received, ranging from weight loss and her early life, to her career in law before acting and how she found love.

The star received a multitude of responses regarding what her next book should be about

"Loving these thanks guys!" she wrote alongside a slew of the answers she got, which continued for several more pages worth.

