Rebel Wilson twins with girlfriend Ramona in statement outfits

Rebel Wilson has been serving up strong fashion looks this summer, and she's aced it once again, this time twinning with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

The actress shared a snap from Ramona's clothing brand's Lemon Ve Limon where the pair were seen rocking aqua hoodies with a lemon logo on, as well as matching jogger shorts.

Both blondes wore white caps to shield themselves from the Californian sunshine as they walked down the sidewalk.

The original post on @lemonvelimonshop read: "Walking into Monday like… credit @markhapka #lemonvelimon #luxuryloungewear #lemonsquad

The couple looked amazing in matching outfits

The couple are wearing the popular Bubble Mint set which fans can't get enough off. " Fabulously comfortable," penned one follower, and: "That is so cute." The shorts are described as a 'boyfriend' fit, meaning they are slouchy, and the hoodie is also oversized for maximum comfort.

It's an exciting time for Ramona's sustainable fashion company, as they recently launched childrenswear too.

Rebel was quick to champion the expansion, and she took to Instagram to share the news. Rebel gushed: "My girl now crushing it with kids wear!" She also tagged Ramona and Lemon Ve Limon in the post.

The brand has only been running since 2021, but it's already a resounding success – and now with Rebel sharing the love, we're sure it's even more popular.

The couple have been official since June

Rebel aptly introduced her girlfriend to the world during Pride month. "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove," she captioned a photo of the pair.

Fans embraced the announcement, with one writing: "Welcome at the community," and another adding: "Honestly so happy for you Rebel! You deserve all the happiness and love [love hearts] she's lucky to be your princess!"

The two met in January 2022 and we've seen Ramona feature heavily on Rebel's Instagram ever since.

