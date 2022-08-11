Rebel Wilson's beachside swimsuit photos will take you back The Senior Year star's days of sunshine

Rebel Wilson may be going through the heatwave just like the rest of us, but she's embracing it by throwing back to the glorious days of summer.

The actress took to social media to kick off a Throwback Thursday moment with photographs of herself from her island birthday bash last year.

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson looks so in love in tender moment with girlfriend Ramona Agruma

She looked as happy as could be in the snaps, playing with her hair as she donned a bright pink swimsuit with the phrase "Let's Get Physical" emblazoned across it.

She paired the fit with a sheer black shirt and matching high-waisted shorts, then cutting to another picture with her friends and family strutting across the beach.

"Throwback Thursday: Rebel Island," she wrote, flashing back to one of the most entertaining parts of her year, and fans instantly fell for the memories.

"Beautiful. Take me back," one wrote, with another saying: "Gorge Ms Wilson," a third commenting: "You are stunning Rebel," and one adding: "The good vibes we all need."

Rebel threw it back to her days on Rebel Island

While the fun throwback brought back the image of great times for the Australian star, the swimsuit in particular was a reminder of a heartbreaking loss as well.

Sporting the phrase made iconic by fellow Australian legend Olivia Newton-John, it was one Rebel had shared in her tribute after learning of the star's untimely passing earlier in the week.

Having worked with her before, she shared a throwback of them embracing alongside a heartfelt message, writing: "You were the most gorgeous lady inside and out, you are a true Aussie icon and to play your daughter on screen in A FEW BEST MEN was beyond an honour.

"Seeing you star in the huge Hollywood blockbuster GREASE with your natural accent was so instrumental to me as a little girl, helping me to believe that it was possible for an Aussie girl to star in huge international musicals.

The actress paid her respects to the late legend

Rebel continued: "You were so kind to me and it was such a blessing to know you Olivia. I'll never forget us singing at the piano in our lunch break on set together - what a complete legend you are! I am so sad you are gone. Love and Light always to you ONJ, Rebel xoxo."

