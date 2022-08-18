Rebel Wilson turns heads in stunning photo by the ocean The actress is having the best time away

Rebel Wilson is living her best life by the beach - and it looks like she's having an incredible time!

The Australian actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a stunning photo of herself posing by the ocean, dressed in a white T-shirt and long blue shorts.

The star's long hair was styled in loose waves and she accessorised with oversized shades.

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona look so loved up during sweet moment

What's more, Rebel was modelling clothes from her girlfriend Ramona Argruma's sustainable fashion company, Lemon Ve Limon, captioning the brand in the post. Ramona founded the company, which focuses on affordability and comfort, in 2021.

The Australian actress introduced her fans to Ramona on 9 June during Pride month. "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove," she captioned a photo of the pair.

The two met in January 2022 and attended the Super Bowl together, as well as Oscars parties and dinners.

Rebel Wilson looked fabulous as she posed by the ocean

Ramona had made several appearances on Rebel's social media pages but there had been no mention of a relationship.

A few weeks before she revealed her girlfriend, Rebel admitted she was dating someone new, sharing that they had "spoken on the phone for weeks before meeting".

"And that was a really good way to get to know each other," she said. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

Rebel and Ramona started dating at the beginning of the year

She added: "I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it's great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship.

"There were times — I'm not saying with all my exes, they're great — but there were sometimes that I was probably putting up with that [and] I shouldn't have. So, it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship."

