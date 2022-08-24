Rebel Wilson rocks fitted power suit - and wait 'til you see her shoes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rebel Wilson has completed her whirlwind romantic holiday around the world and posted an amazing image of herself delivering an empowering speech to Australian theatre students. She rocked up in a must-see Gucci power suit!

The Pitch Perfect star is fast becoming a role model for her bravery and openness regarding her health – and not to mention the fact that she is a bit of a style icon too. Rebel's Instagram Story showed her at the Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP), a not-for-profit organisation in Woolloomooloo, New South Wales, back in April during the premiere of The Deb. She looked fantastic in a pale pink Gucci trouser suit featuring black and burgundy piping and a pair of dazzling gold high heels.

Rebel's preppy suit was customised with her initials 'R.W' embroidered onto the pocket in gold and she wore her blonde locks in easy waves.

Rebel's passionate speech lit up the room

The 42-year-old actress's inspiring speech included a hopeful mission statement: "I want as many young people in Australia as possible to be given access to the creative arts."

Rebel returns to the Australian Theatre for Young People

On Wednesday, as soon as the ATYP posted images of Rebel during her speech and surrounded by delighted students on Instagram, fans rushed to comment: "Wow!! Rebel, I admire you more every day!!!" another added, "This is epic!"

If like us, you can't keep your eyes off Rebel's Gucci ensemble, we have found this great power suit from ASOS.

Collusion trouser suit set, from £31.50 / $60, was £47.99 / $79.99, ASOS

Rebel is not only an actress and executive producer, but she has a law degree and recently utilised her rhetorical skills to lobby for young creatives. The ATYP Ambassador has also been involved with the theatre company since she was 19 years old.

Next to the throwback photos, the ATYP added a note to say: "Thank you to our friend and champion @rebelwilson for writing a submission to the National Cultural policy on our behalf. Now that National Cultural Policy Submissions have closed, put your hand up if you made a submission!"

