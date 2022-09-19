Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie sports dazzling brooch for loved-up appearance

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday 19 September, alongside his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. The coupled sweetly held hands upon their arrival, and all eyes fell on Sophie's beautiful brooch.

Looking striking in all-black, Sophie wore a figure-hugging dress featuring a lace panel across the chest. A cropped jacket added a layer of warmth, and a teardrop black hat adorned with a laced mourning veil added a traditional touch to her gothic ensemble

A statement brooch attached to her attire was a noteworthy addition to her outfit. Showcasing a maple leaf silhouette peppered in twinkling diamonds, the brooch was a poignant nod to the couple's home county.

A lace clutch bag and a pair of simple silver earrings complemented Sophie's striking brooch. Adhering to royal funeral protocol, Sophie slipped on a pair of black tights and black stilettos.

Sophie looked beautiful in the brooch

The Canadian Prime Minister looked smart beside his wife, donning a classic single-breasted black suit, black tie, a crisp white shirt and a black ribbon attachment – a symbol of mourning.

The couple were previously spotted paying a visit to Queen Elizabeth II as she was lying in state at London's Westminster Hall on September 17.

The couple sweetly held hands upon their arrival

They queued inside the oldest building on the U.K. parliamentary estate along with Ralph Goodale, the Canadian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, and bowed as they passed in front of Her Majesty's coffin.

Justin and Sophie also signed a book of condolence for the Royal Family at Lancaster House, after which the prime minister had his first audience with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. He also visited 10 Downing Street for a meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Justin has known the King for many years, since his father, late former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, introduced him to the late Queen when he was a boy. As prime minister, Justin has also welcomed the King and Queen Consort to Canada on many occasions.

