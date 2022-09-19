Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish wows in bikini-clad vacation photo

Kelli Giddish will have more time on her hands to enjoy some breathtaking vacations now that she has announced her departure from Law & Order: SVU.

The actress – who plays Detective Amanda Rollins – gave fans a peek at what they might expect on her social media going forward when she shared a stunning bikini-clad photo from an unknown tropical location.

Kelli looked beautiful in the intimate snapshot, which saw her surrounded by lush palm trees while gazing off into the distance.

Only the neon pink straps from her bikini top could be seen in the photo, but fans still went wild over her beautiful, makeup-free appearance.

"This is just flawless!" replied one follower. A second said: "How beautiful you are." A third added: "Why are you so gorgeous?!"

Kelli confirmed the sad news in August that she is leaving Law & Order: SUV during the upcoming 24th season. Fans will see her character in the premiere episode, but it is unclear how many further episodes she may appear in.

Kelli looked beautiful in her bikini-clad photo

In a statement, Kelli wrote: "I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU. Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years."

Kelli continued: "There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.

"I want to thank Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Warren Leight, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, all of my co-stars, every single member on the crew, and all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years."

Kelli joined Law & Order: SVU in 2011

Kelli concluded: "I'm so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on SVU and put them toward everything that's next to come."

Kelli joined the show in 2011 after the departure of Christopher Meloni. Fans saw her character fall in love with Peter Scanavino's ADA Sonny Carisi and after years of will-they-won't-they, they became a romantic couple at the beginning of Season 23.

