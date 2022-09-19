Carrie Johnson wears high street dress and Princess Kate's handbag at Queen's funeral The former Prime Minister's wife paid her respects to the monarch

On Monday morning, former prime ministers Boris Johnson, David Cameron and Theresa May arrived at Westminster Abbey at the same time, to pay their respects at the Queen's funeral.

Mr. Johnson was accompanied by his wife Carrie, while Mrs. May was with husband Philip and Mr. Cameron walked in with his wife Samantha.

Moments later former Labour prime ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair walked into the church, alongside wives Sarah and Cherie respectively.

Carrie, 34, looked incredible wearing a black, square-necked dress from high street store Karen Millen. She carried a beautiful black bag by Grace Han, known as the 'Black Love Letter Small Top Handle Bag', which Princess Kate also has. She wore high heels, and her long blonde hair was immaculately blow-dried with a black headband placed on the top.

Carrie looked beautiful in her Karen Millen dress

Former Prime Minister Boris was one of the last people to see the late monarch when he visited her at Balmoral on Tuesday 6th September, just two days before her death.

Carrie's bag is the same as Princess Kate's - and it's by Grace Han

He later remarked she remained "absolutely on it" despite her ill health.

"One of the reasons it was so shocking on the eighth to hear about her death was because in that audience she had been absolutely on it. Just two days before her death. She was actively focused on geopolitics, on UK politics, quoting statesmen from the 50s, it was quite extraordinary," he told the BBC.

The Conservative backbencher, who was the 14th prime minister of the Queen's 70-year-reign, said that he was moved by her "sense of duty" as she continued her royal engagements until just 48 hours before her death.

"She seemed very bright, very focused. Look, she was clearly not well, I think that was the thing I found so moving when we all heard about her death two days later," Boris shared.

