Kelly Ripa stuns in yellow one piece - and husband Mark approves

Kelly Ripa, 51, who usually graces our screens on hit TV show Live with Kelly and Ryan, is currently away on vacation, but looking as gorgeous as ever.

The talk show host was pictured sporting a striking canary yellow kaftan posing at the end of a dreamy jetty. The star paired her statement one-piece with barely-there sandals, and she wore her blonde locks up in a slicked-back bun.

Kelly's husband Mark Consuelos, 51, re-shared the picturesque snap, adding "Mi Amor" and a love heart GIF. So sweet!

Behind the star, the beautiful surroundings could be admired, including the perfectly still ocean, the candy floss clouds in the sky and the postcard-worthy shoreline in the distance with an abundance of palm trees.

Mark Consuelos shared this photo of his wife Kelly Ripa

It is unknown exactly where Kelly and Mark are spending their downtime, but they do look to be with their children. Kelly shares three grown-up children with Mark - Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and 19-year-old Joaquin, and Michael shared a picture from the exact spot to his own Instagram feed.

"Such a great image and view" and "That is beautiful Michael. Where are you?" were among the fan comments left on the post.

Kelly's son Michael also chose the same photo spot

Kelly and Mark raised their family in the Upper East Side of Manhattan in a sprawling townhouse. Their children have all grown up now and flown the nest, with Joaquin being the last to do so last year.

Michael and Lola both live in Brooklyn in New York City, and are now fending for themselves - something that their parents were keen for them to get used to after turning 21.

The children have now flown the nest

Joaquin attends the University of Michigan so has moved away from New York altogether.

So we're sure Kelly and Mark are enjoying being able to spend quality time with their children on their summer break.

