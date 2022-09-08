Kelly Ripa looks gorgeous in flirty sheer dress for 'shameless plug' The LIVE star is releasing her debut book

Kelly Ripa is her own best advertisement when it comes to her upcoming debut book, Live Wire.

The LIVE with Kelly and Ryan star shared a "shameless plug" on Instagram on Thursday which saw her posing in a flirty red dress on the cover of Haute Living to promote her highly anticipated book. Kelly looked gorgeous in her frock which boasted sheer sleeves and elaborate ruffle detailing across the body of the dress.

She also showed off a hint of her gym-honed legs as she posed on a couch with the dress pulled up around her thighs. Her blonde hair was worn down in loose waves and her makeup was perfection, with a glossy rosy lip and soft smokey eyes that accentuated her delicate features.

Captioning the post, Kelly wrote: "A shameless plug inside a shameless plug for my forthcoming book: Live Wire! Long-Winded, Short Stories. Courtesy of Haute Living's September issue."

Kelly's fans had the same reaction and gushed over how beautiful she looked while sharing their excitement over her book.

There were plenty who commented "Gorgeous" and "Beautiful" alongside flame and love-struck emojis. One said: "Congratulations on the cover. Can't wait to read your book."

Kelly's fans loved her look

A second replied: "Omg this is gorgeous! Finally, a photo that shows what you look like on the inside." A third added: "Kelly Ripa, you are one of the most genuine and most beautiful persons on the planet! Congrats on your new book. Can't wait to read it."

Live Wire is Kelly's debut book and hits the shelves on September 27.

Kelly's book will drop September 27

According to Dey Street Books, a HarperCollins Publishers imprint, Live Wire will include a "sharp, funny, and honest collection of real-life stories from Kelly Ripa, showing the many dimensions and crackling wit of the beloved daytime talk show host".

It will also feature "a collection of personal essays on childhood, motherhood, marriage, her career and the intersection of all the above" and will be "surprising, at times savage, a little shameless and always with humor".

