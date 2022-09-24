Kelly Ripa's son shares his 'finest work yet' in stunning photo from inside mom's luxury home The TV host's townhouse is unbelievable

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' home has an array of impressive features and their oldest son, Michael, just gave fans a sneak peek at one of them.

The couple's firstborn took to social media and shared a motion photo of a roaring fire at his parent's $27million townhouse.

MORE: Kelly Ripa hints Meghan Markle could read her upcoming book in bold comment

The enormous fireplace in the living room was beneath a decorative mantel adorned with photos and candles, and an enormouse framed mirror. Making reference to his handy work, Michael wrote: "Might be my finest work yet."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa shares glimpse at her impressive library inside her NY home

Michael and his siblings, Lola and Joaquin, have all left home leaving Kelly and Mark as empty-nesters.

But it's good to see they all regularly visit despite having relocated and with a home like this it's not surprising.

MORE: Kelly Ripa wows in sporty bikini in holiday photo alongside Mark Consuelos

MORE: Kelly Ripa's family change involving youngest son Joaquin revealed

Kelly and Mark have a combined net worth of an estimated $160million, and have an impressive property portfolio, with homes in New York, the Hamptons, Colorado, and the Caribbean.

Kelly and Mark's home is stunning

Their primary family home is their $27million townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, ideally located so Kelly can walk home from work on occasion.

The 7,796-square-foot property has five bedrooms and six bathrooms and reportedly had a complete renovation just before Mark and Kelly bought it in 2013.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin's big milestone revealed

MORE: Kelly Ripa makes surprising confession about children in first look at book Live Wire

Having their youngest move out of the property was particularly hard for Kelly who described the brutal moment Joaquin moved away from New York to college in Michigan.

Kelly and Mark's children have left the family home now

The star welled up on her show Live with Kelly and Ryan when she detailed the moment: "We took our youngest son to college," she said at the time. "We dropped him off. It was really hard."

"We dropped Joaquin off at school, I gave him a hug. It was actually brutally painful. I said 'I did not realise that 18 years would go so fast' and he didn't say anything."

Fortunately, they all got to spend the summer together this year and enjoyed a luxury vacation together before they all went back to work and college.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.