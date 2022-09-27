Kelly Ripa wows in red hot dress and fans can't get enough The star was interviewing Kim Kardashian

Kelly Ripa pulled out all the stops for her show Live with Kelly and Ryan this week when she wowed in a very bold dress.

Fans couldn't get enough of her appearance in the bright, red dress with a plunging neckline and full sleeves.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son shares his 'finest work yet' from inside mom's stunning home

She showed off her fit physique in the figure-flattering outfit as she interviewed style-icon, Kim Kardashian, who was on the show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love story

Viewers commented on the clip which was posted to Lives' Instagram feed and said she looked "beautiful," and "stunning," and others loved the color on her.

Kelly has been busy promoting her new book, Live Wire, which was released today.

It's been a long time coming for Kelly whose debut book was announced in July last year, with the former soap star sharing her excitement on Instagram Stories at the time.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's family change involving youngest son Joaquin revealed

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin's big milestone revealed

She wrote: "Just announced! Live Wire by Kelly Ripa coming 2022 from Dey St. Books." Taking to his own Stories to re-share his wife's post, her husband Mark Consuelos had the sweetest response, adding: "@kellyripa can't wait!!!! So good! So proud!!!"

Kelly made a statement in her bold red dress

According to Dey Street Books, a HarperCollins Publishers imprint, Live Wire will include a "sharp, funny, and honest collection of real-life stories from Kelly Ripa, showing the many dimensions and crackling wit of the beloved daytime talk show host".

It will also feature "a collection of personal essays on childhood, motherhood, marriage, her career and the intersection of all the above" and will be "surprising, at times savage, a little shameless and always with humor."

MORE: Kelly Ripa pays heartfelt tribute to David Muir in Live Wire

Her husband, Mark Consuelos, has been incredibly supportive of her venture and has also been promoting it to the limits on social media.

Kelly's debut book is now out

The mother-of-three's good friend, David Muir, has also been right behind Kelly. She acknowledged his friendship in the book when she thanked him.

It read: "To David Muir, you are the backbone and moral compass I need sometimes."

There were many other acknowledgements too and fans can't wait to get their hands on the book.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.