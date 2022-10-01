Malia Obama rocks denim Daisy Dukes and edgy top in Los Angeles The daughter of Michelle and Barack Obama put on a fashionable display

Malia Obama's latest style statement was a bold one as she wore a pair of denim hotpants and a very edgy top while out in Los Angeles.

The screenwriter looked toned and athletic as she stopped to buy snacks at a 7-Eleven in LA.

Malia teamed her ripped shorts with a bright, blue knitted vest and walking boots in the photos published on the Daily Mail.

The hard-working 24-year-old is carving out a career in screenwriting after graduating from Harvard and moving to LA.

She's since landed a job working with Donald Glover on his new Amazon series - with the working title, Hive - and it sounds like she's doing an incredible job.

Speaking to Vanity Fair earlier this year, Donald spoke about his Beyonce-inspired project and opened up about Malia's work too.

Malia and Sasha were photographed hiking in Los Angeles

"Her writing style is great," he said: "She's just like, an amazingly talented person. She's really focused, and she's working really hard."

He added: "I feel like she’s just somebody who's gonna have really good things coming soon."

It won't come as a surprise to Michelle and Barack that Malia is so dedicated to her craft as, they've been vocal about how proud they are of both Malia and her sister, Sasha.

Malia has carved a successful career as a screenwriter

On Father's Day this year, Barack also paid an emotional tribute to his daughters when he shared a photo of the famous family and captioned it: "Happy Father's Day to all the dads and father-figures celebrating today! Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud of being Malia and Sasha's dad."

