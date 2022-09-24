Malia Obama looks so much like her famous mother, Michelle, in remarkable throwback photo The former FLOTUS posted a photo from her twenties

Michelle and Barack Obama's two daughters are growing up to be strong, independent women, and they'll always carry a part of their famous parents with them.

The former POTUS and First Lady are incredibly proud of both Malia and Sasha as they carve out their futures, but a walk down memory lane for Michelle proved they're taking after her in more ways than one.

When Michelle took to Instagram with a photo of herself from 1991, fans were startled at just how much she looks like her oldest child.

In the black and white image, Michelle's side-profile looked just like Malia's. Her elegant long neck and lean physique has been inherited by her daughter and the resemblance was uncanny.

Malia is around the same age as Michelle was in her photo and isn't following in her mom's career footsteps but she is successful as a screenwriter.

She moved to Los Angeles from New York last year, and landed a job working with Donald Glover on his new Amazon series - with the working title, Hive - and it sounds like she's doing an incredible job.

Michelle shared a photo from her twenties

Speaking to Vanity Fair earlier this year, Donald spoke about his Beyonce-inspired project and opened up about Malia's work too.

"Her writing style is great," he said: "She's just like, an amazingly talented person. She's really focused, and she's working really hard."

He added: "I feel like she’s just somebody who's gonna have really good things coming soon."

Malia is now living in LA and working as a screenwriter

It won't come as a surprise to Michelle and Barack that Malia is so dedicated to her craft as, they've been vocal about how proud they are of both Malia and her sister, Sasha.

On Father's Day this year, Barack also paid an emotional tribute to his daughters when he shared a photo of the famous family and captioned it: "Happy Father's Day to all the dads and father-figures celebrating today! Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud of being Malia and Sasha's dad."

