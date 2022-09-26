Malia and Sasha Obama twin in green during rare LA outing together The two are growing up fast!

Barack and Michelle Obama's daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, have established thriving lives of their own since exiting the White House in 2016.

The two sisters were spotted during an outing together in Los Angeles soon after spending the night dining with their parents.

In pictures shared by Daily Mail, it was easy to see that their close bond extended to their fashion sense as well, as both ended up twinning in contrasting green ensembles.

During their errand run, Malia sported a green patchwork cropped hoodie with a pair of denim shorts and white flip flops.

Sasha, on the other hand, opted for a pastel green maxi dress with dramatic sleeves and ruffled detailing along the hems, paired with chunky sandals.

The two definitely seemed to enjoy being able to spend time with each other while also embracing the continuing warm weather in sunny California.

Malia and Sasha have developed their own sense of style

Sasha's on-the-go style has definitely been more casual as she perfectly embodies the vibe of a chic college student, currently studying at the University of Southern California.

Malia, on the other hand, has added a bit more personality and professional flair to her fashion as she embraces life as a working girl, currently pursuing screenwriting.

After graduating from Harvard University in 2021, she's since landed a job working with Donald Glover on his new Amazon series - with the working title, Hive - and it sounds like she's doing an incredible job.

Speaking to Vanity Fair earlier this year, Donald spoke about his Beyonce-inspired project and opened up about Malia's work on it too, having nothing but praise for the budding professional.

The two sisters have built their lives away from their parents

"Her writing style is great," he said: "She's just like, an amazingly talented person. She's really focused, and she's working really hard."

He added: "I feel like she’s just somebody who's gonna have really good things coming soon."

