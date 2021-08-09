Michelle Obama dazzled at Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party in a dress you need to see Per usual, the former FLOTUS was a showstopper.

We expected nothing less than for Michelle Obama to wear a stunning look to celebrate Barack Obama’s 60th birthday, but because guests weren’t allowed to share photos from the event to social media, we didn’t get a glimpse at it...until now.

In photos obtained by TMZ that H.E.R. posted on Instagram (they have since been removed), the songstress could be seen rocking a shimmery, sequined floral shirtdress and flashing a smile as she stood in the middle of the former POTUS and FLOTUS.

Michelle is known for her statement-making looks

The theme appeared to be tropical chic (perhaps paying homage to Barack’s Hawaiian roots?). Barack wore a printed Hawaiin shirt paired with a black beaded necklace and white pants, and Michelle rocked a green printed halter dress that came complete with a plunging neckline and a figure-flattering silhouette.

The mom of two accessorized it with gold bracelets.

According to TMZ, Alicia Keys and John Legend sang Happy Birthday to Barack and the party went on until 1 a.m.

Erykah Badu was among the performers at the event

The famed politico kicked off his 60th birthday in a major way over the weekend with the star-studded bash at his lavish Martha’s Vineyard home on Saturday night that Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, George Clooney, Bradley Cooper, Gabrielle Union, and more reportedly attended.

In spite of the social media posting ban, a few images and videos could be found on the internet anyway, which the Daily Mail shared, and we were able to get a glimpse inside the former president’s epic celebration.

The epic birthday bash was held at the family's Martha's Vineyard home

Barack could be seen hitting the dance floor, for example, when Erykah Badu, who performed at the fete, snuck a video selfie and caught him showing off his moves in the background.

Meanwhile, DJ Trap Beckham, who served as the DJ for his event, and his manager, also shared several images from inside the bash, giving fans an inside look at the party (they were later asked to remove them).

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were among a star-studded list of attendees

The layout was stunning - and took place outside of the famed politico’s home in a massive open-air white tent. Guests hung out inside the tent and in the backyard, and there were heat lamps where guests could keep warm, and chic white side tables alongside woven lounge sectionals and wooden chairs.

In addition to the spacious dance floor, there was a ton of food, cigars, and signature cocktail bars for guests to enjoy, including a reported oyster bar, smores cocktail bar, and espresso martini bar.

