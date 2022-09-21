Sasha Obama continues to make waves at college with latest fashion statement The student is loving life in Los Angeles

Sasha Obama stepped out in another fierce outfit this week when she was spotted on campus in Los Angeles wearing a pair of low-slung jeans and a plethora of jewelry - not to mention her nails.

The daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama looked lost in thought in photos published on the Daily Mail.

She oozed confidence in the outfit which was sure to turn heads as her white underwear was seemingly on display in a nod to the 90s.

WATCH: Sasha and Malia Obama's style evolution

Fans took to social media wondering if it was her undergarment or part of her pants.

Sasha wore a ring on nearly every finger and her super-long and pointy nails stood out as she tapped on her phone.

The 21-year-old appears to be embracing her casual appearance while studying at USC and fans eagerly await to find out what she'll be wearing next.

Sasha has been showing off her sense of style at college

She's seemingly settled in well since moving to California from the University of Michigan and is now living with her sister, Malia, who is forging her career as a screenwriter.

Sasha's older sibling is also thriving and has landed a job working with Donald Glover on his new Amazon series - with the working title, Hive.

The actor was full of praise for Malia, when he spoke to Vanity Fair earlier this year. Donald spoke about his Beyonce-inspired project and opened up about Malia's work too.

Sasha is living with her sister Malia in California

"Her writing style is great," he said: "She's just like, an amazingly talented person. She's really focused, and she's working really hard."

He added: "I feel like she’s just somebody who's gonna have really good things coming soon."

Donald isn't the only one who sees her talent either. His brother, Steven Glover, who often collaborates with his sibling, had plenty of praise for Malia too.

"For sure, she definitely has a unique perspective on everything. So we wanted to hear her stories and have her work with us. Listening to her stories and having her involved really gave us a lot of good ideas."

