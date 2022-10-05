Penelope Cruz is the embodiment of class in a suit and tie for the red carpet Still stunning, though

Penelope Cruz has been having just as incredible moments on the red carpet lately as she has had on screen.

The actress is seeing the release of another one of her films, In The Margins, and pulled out all the stops for the premiere.

VIDEO: Penelope Cruz stars in The 355 trailer

The movie premiered at the Cine Capitol in Madrid, which the star attended alongside the other members of the cast and crew.

Instead of opting for her usual cadre of mini-dresses and gowns, usually courtesy of Chanel, Penelope went for a more classic and less feminine take.

She wore a smart suit, fitted to a tee, pairing a set of a black blazer with the cuffs rolled up and matching pants and a white button-down inside.

The look was topped off with a black tie and paired with black stilettos, adding a touch of elegance to her crisp and chic ensemble. Her hair was styled in loose waves and she added a pop of color with bright red nails.

Penelope looked powerful in her suit for the premiere

The actress has been making quite the impression with some of her looks lately, many of which have been provided by her longtime fashion partner.

A recent outing of hers in the brand's couture was captured by Spanish Vogue, that being her gown for the San Sebastian Film Festival.

Penelope was decked out in a glistening gown, featuring blue lace and sequin sheer fabric mixed with carefully intricate design.

It gave her an impossibly statuesque frame and swept as she walked the carpet, even featuring a high slit up the front, with the story behind the dress being told by the publication on social media.

The actress opted for one of her favored silhouettes at the San Sebastian Film Festival

Their post detailed the incredible effort that went into the spectacular outfit, adding: "Made especially for the actress, this black lace and navy blue sequined dress took 150 hours of work to become a reality.

"An artisan work that is already part of the catalog of memorable looks of the Spanish star."

