Penelope Cruz stuns in the most majestic photo in latex and high heels The Oscar winner can do no wrong

Penelope Cruz's style statements have only gotten better and better with time, having donned many a magnificent look over the past few years especially.

The actress took to social media to share an outtake from her latest photoshoot for the cover of Spanish Vogue, and she looked phenomenal.

She wore a latex bustier that hugged her curves and paired it with skin-tight Nike shorts with a sheer jacket on top, all in black.

The ensemble was paired with a majestic yellow ruffled coat that swayed beside her, and her hair had been done up in one long braid that also flew in the air.

The entire look was finished off with a pair of sky-high heels, also in black, and Penelope couldn't have looked more incredible.

Many of her fans responded with heart and flame emojis galore as one simply wrote: "Gorgeous," while another said: "Surreal and sensational," and a third added: "Penelope, you look phenomenal."

Penelope shone in her photograph from Spanish Vogue

The actress has been making quite the impression with some of her looks lately, many of which have been provided by her longtime fashion partner, Chanel.

A recent outing of hers in the brand's couture was also captured by Spanish Vogue, that being her gown for the San Sebastian Film Festival.

Penelope was decked out in a glistening gown, featuring blue lace and sequin sheer fabric mixed with carefully intricate design.

It gave her an impossibly statuesque frame and swept as she walked the carpet, even featuring a high slit up the front, with the story behind the dress being told by the publication.

"Last night, during the opening ceremony of the 70th edition of the San Sebastian Film Festival, this inspiring alliance shone again in all its splendor thanks to the Haute Couture dress worn by the star."

The actress looked just as glamorous at the San Sebastian Film Festival

Their post detailed the incredible effort that went into the spectacular outfit, adding: "Made especially for the actress, this black lace and navy blue sequined dress took 150 hours of work to become a reality.

"An artisan work that is already part of the catalog of memorable looks of the Spanish star."

