Penelope Cruz shines in beautiful sheer lace gown in latest mesmerizing photos

Penelope Cruz's fashion statements have ranged from the effortless to the absolutely legendary, and her latest show-stopper is no exception.

The actress was spotlighted in a series of photos shared by Spanish Vogue that showcased her appearance at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

It highlighted the star's long-standing relationship with Chanel as they decked her out in a truly radiant and glistening gown.

The blue lace and sequin ensemble featured sheer fabric mixed with carefully intricate design that showcased her phenomenal physique as well.

It gave her an impossibly statuesque frame and swept as she walked the carpet, even featuring a high slit up the front, with the story behind the dress being told by the publication.

Shared in Spanish, the post on social media read: "Since she first attended a runway show of the French maison for the first time in 1999, the relationship between @penelopecruzoficial and @chanelofficial has only grown.

Penelope opted for a blue sequined lace Chanel gown

"Last night, during the opening ceremony of the 70th edition of the San Sebastian Film Festival, this inspiring alliance shone again in all its splendor thanks to the Haute Couture dress worn by the star."

It detailed the incredible effort that went into the spectacular outfit, adding: "Made especially for the actress, this black lace and navy blue sequined dress took 150 hours of work to become a reality.

"An artisan work that is already part of the catalog of memorable looks of the Spanish star."

The photos themselves displayed Penelope in all her grandeur, posing for a few black and white shots and candidly laughing for others.

Vogue detailed the making of the ensemble

Some of the images showcased the making of the gown itself as many hands came together to touch up final stitching and sequin details.

Many of the actress' fans took to the comments section to share their admiration, with one gushing: "The prettiest!" and another saying: "How beautiful the dress looks," while a third added: "Always very elegant."

