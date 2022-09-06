Penélope Cruz' style at the Venice Film Festival is too good to miss She really upped the glamor!

It has only been two days since Penélope Cruz made her highly-anticipated arrival at 2022's Venice Film Festival, but she has already blown fans away with her red carpet fashion.

Since her arrival on 4 September, the star has already attended multiple events to promote her latest films, and with that have come looks that are continuously even better than the last.

For all of the special occasions, of course the actress has relied on her multi-year collaboration with Chanel, and they have not disappointed in making her look as fabulous as ever.

Penélope first celebrated L'immensità, a "turbulent Italian family drama" by Emanuele Crialese. The film's title translates to "the immensity," and its story follows Clara, played by the Oscar-winning actress, and her children, who live in Rome, Italy, during the 1970's.

The mom-of-two kicked off her Venice appearance with a bang, arriving at the photocall in a halterneck dress by Chanel featuring a red background with black and white checkered flags all over it.

For the premiere, she of course stunned yet again, wearing a columnal dress from the fashion house's Fall Winter 2022 Couture Collection, which was crafted in black lace painted with bubblegum pink leaves.

Her style has been unmatched

She continued to look chic as ever as she made her way towards the Hotel Excelsior on 5 September, opting for a more casual look consisting of a tweed corset with a plunging neckline, paired with a matching jacket, blue jeans with the Chanel logo stitched throughout it, and impossibly high platform pumps.

Of course, those weren't the only looks she dazzled with, or the only movie she was promoting, and for the photocall for another film of hers, On the Fringe, she went for a white crochet dress with a ruffled skirt.

The star has been ultra busy and extra glamorous

Last but not least, for the premiere of The Eternal Daughter, Penélope donned a black gown with a fitted bodice and delicate flower appliquées throughout its floor-length skirt.

Fans have been nothing but pleased at seeing all of her impressive fashion, taking to the comments section on her Instagram posts to write: "Wow how beautiful," and: "Always so pretty," as well as: "You are incredible."

