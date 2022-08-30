Penélope Cruz opens up about motherhood in candid interview: 'The most radical change I have ever lived' The star prioritizes motherhood over everything else

Penélope Cruz may have plenty of awards, accolades, an impressive resumé, and a massively successful acting career, but none of that compares to the feelings she felt when she became a mother.

The star, who has been married to fellow actor Javier Bardem since 2010, has two children, Luna, nine, and Leo, eleven.

For a recent cover story with Vogue España, as the actress discussed her latest film, a thriller titled On the Fringe, and looked back on the amount of projects she's done, plus she opened up about motherhood, and why it is her proudest achievement.

Initially speaking about the never-ending opportunities she feels there are when you tirelessly commit to something, she said: "You never feel in your career that you've reached where you had to go, that you've learned what you had to learn, and that makes me happy."

She opened up about how despite how established she is, she still feels like a "debutante" in the business. She added: "You are a student, a learner, and everything else stays behind."

However, she relented: "I am no longer of the age I was when I began [my career] and I have two children."

The star's cover shoot is incredible

Penelope then went on to open up like never before about how much her life changed the moment Luna and Leo were born. She confessed: "The most radical change I have ever lived has been becoming a mother."

Then she explained: "Your life is hugely altered in that moment, much more than with any other type of project," before endearingly adding: "Motherhood is the priority of my life."

The actress is already filming her next film, Ferrari

For the cover shoot, Penelope looked drop-dead gorgeous in her usual designer of choice, Chanel.

She looked sensational in a latex bodysuit, paired with jewel-studded chains around her waist. The jewels carried over to her statement four-leaf necklace and earrings, as she finished off the ensemble with a tweed Chanel jacket and her hair tied into one long braid that she grabbed on to.

