Kate Hudson stuns in floral bodycon with striking lingerie detailing The Almost Famous actress looked mesmerising in florals

Kate Hudson just set the Hollywood scene alight with her latest look. The star arrived at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at The Outdoor Art Club sporting an Erdem ensemble – and she looked simply divine.

LOOK: Kate Hudson is a vision in vintage-style midi dress in cutest throwback photo

Kate looked as if she had just stepped out from the pages of a fairytale in a green, jewel-encrusted strapless number by the designer label. Featuring a sprawling fern green foliage print set against a pistachio backdrop, a bodycon silhouette, a midi length and a sprinkling of sparkle, the dress perfectly captured Kate's failproof sartorial prowess.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson supports son as he gets first tattoo

The dress even exuded a subtle playfulness. Layered under the garment peeked a lime green satin bra that melded forest fairy whimsicality with overt romance.

SEE: Kate Hudson's eccentric family home used to be mother Goldie Hawn's - photos

The femininity of the look was elevated by the actress' choice of accessories – a cream-coloured bow that held her luscious blonde locks up in a full ponytail and some glittering chandelier diamond drop earrings.

Kate looked ethereal in Erdem

Kate opted for a camera-ready glamour glow that accentuated her naturally radiant features. A honied skin tone, defined contouring and a tinge of luminous highlighter dazzle under the red carpet lights.

The star opted for a radiant beauty glow

The Almost Famous star shared a series of outfit snaps with doting fans online. She captioned the sensational images: "@knivesout @netflix #millvalleyfilmfestival #mvff #glassonion."

A host of celebrity friends and fans flocked to praise her beautiful designer outfit. "GORGEOUS!" wrote Elle Fanning, while Nina Dobrev comically added: "Hot tamale." Paris Hilton penned: "That's hot," with a string of fire emojis, and Eiza Gonzalez commented: "Gorgeous!!"

Kate nailed her luxury premiere-ready look

From red sequin slips to ebony cut-out frocks, Kate has sported the very best A-lister looks out there. The 43-year-old actress recently celebrated her daughter Rani's fourth birthday - sharing a series of adorable throwback snaps of her little girl with fans online. In one image, the star looked serene in a beautiful vintage-style beige dress featuring a large square neck with a gentle frill trim.

LOOK: Kate Hudson's heart-melting photo of Goldie Hawn and daughter Rani is the sweetest thing you'll see today

The dress also came complete with a high waistline and a figure-hugging silhouette – perfectly fusing retro romance with a contemporary fit.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.