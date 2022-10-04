Kate Hudson is a vision in vintage-style midi dress in cutest throwback photo The Almost Famous actress looked ethereal in the lowkey frock

From red sequin slips to ebony cut-out frocks, Kate Hudson has sported the very best A-lister looks out there. The 43-year-old actress also isn’t afraid to tone down the sparkle and shine – regularly stepping out in something a touch more casual.

To celebrate her daughter Rani's fourth birthday, Kate shared a series of adorable throwback snaps of her little girl with fans online. In one image, the star looked serene in a beautiful vintage-style beige dress featuring a large square neck with a gentle frill trim.

The dress also came complete with a high waistline and a figure-hugging silhouette – perfectly fusing retro romance with a contemporary fit.

Kate beamed for the family photograph, opting to wear her blonde hair scraped back into a stylish updo and shielding her face with a pair of large olive-rimmed sunglasses. A bronze party crown kept her sandy tresses held into place.

Kate looked beyond beautiful in beige

The actress donned an array of minimalist jewels to complete her dreamy aesthetic. A simple silver pendant necklace and a pair of stud earrings added a glimmering edge to her earthy look.

Kate took to social media to share the images with fans online. She captioned the post: "Our dreamy girl is 4 years today! Happy Birthday to Rani Rose! Rani fills our hearts so full of love as she meets everyday with enthusiasm, beauty and humor. We partied hard today… the princess way #HAPPYBIRTHDAY."

The actress celebrated her daughter's fourth birthday

Kate's followers and friends gushed over the wholesome photos and were quick to pen their positive thoughts under the post. "An actual angel," one commented, while another added: "Aww so sweet, Happy Birthday to Rani." A third wrote: "Gorgeous family," and a fourth noted: "Off the charts adorable."

Fabletics founder Kate is a doting mom to three children. She shares 18-year-old Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, 11-year-old son Bingham with Matt Bellamy, and her daughter Rani with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

The Hollywood actress recently shared her heartache as her firstborn flew the nest. Ryder moved out of the family home for the first time to attend college, leaving behind his Los Angeles family home in exchange for the Big Apple.

