Victoria Beckham dazzles in bold bodycon dress - and check out her boots

Victoria Beckham made a splash with her debut show at Paris Fashion Week on Friday evening. The Spice Girl turned fashion designer was hailed for her breathtaking SS23 collection, which was shown at the 17th-century church and monastery of Val-de-Grâce in the 5th arrondissement.

Following her collection's presentation, which was witnessed by close friends and family, Victoria stepped out in a striking look for a much-deserved after party. For the glittering occasion, the mother-of-four slipped on a slinky midi dress featuring a dark apple green hue, wrap effect, long sleeves and an asymmetrical neckline.

She paired her look with the most striking choice of footwear – some bright cherry red heeled boots that made for the ultimate colour contrast.

In true VB style, the former singer shielded her face from the flashing cameras with some oversized sunglasses. She held her daughter Harper's hand as they graced the swanky scene to celebrate her fashionable achievements.

Victoria looked gorgeous in apple green

The star wore her brunette hair tied up in a slick bun, letting all eyes fall on her colourful ensemble. Husband David looked dapper behind his wife, sporting a fresh mint suit boasting neat tailoring and a relaxed fit.

A Dior saddle bag was strapped across his front – adding an extra touch of luxury to his polished menswear look.

Husband David suited up in mint blue for the glittering event

Victoria's show marked the first time she and her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham have been pictured at the same event after the American actress claimed that the mum-of-four had "blanked" her during the design process of her wedding dress.

Proving there is no animosity between the two families, the couple appeared to be in great spirits as they were seen arriving at the show to show their support for the British fashion designer.

The designer stepped out in some statement shoes

In a recent interview with Variety, 27-year-old Nicola and her husband insisted that there was no rift and that she didn't reject the idea of Victoria designing her wedding gown.

Nicola told the publication that she initially intended to wear a dress designed by her mother-in-law. She said: "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

