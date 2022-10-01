Harper Beckham rocks floor-length dress at PFW - did you spot her trainers? The 11-year-old looked radiant in the sunny hue

With her endless supply of adorable looks, it seems that Harper Beckham is taking a leaf out of mum Victoria's fashion book – and who could blame her? The 11-year-old joined her parents as they stepped out for an after-party to celebrate Victoria's SS23 debut collection in Paris.

Opting for a cheerful colour palette, Harper sported a lemon yellow floor-length frock. Featuring the sunny hue, a detailed web-like bodice crafted from delicate black lace and a halterneck fit, the dress boosted Harper's sartorial status to a whole new level of fun.

To complete her vibrant aesthetic, the youngest Beckham slipped on a pair of chunky marigold trainers – infusing her feminine look with some boyish charm. Not to mention – flatform sneakers on a night out instead of heels? Genius.

For the star-studded outing, Harper wore her caramel hair down loose in a relaxed style, letting her fine locks cascade down her floaty number.

Harper looked radiant in lemon yellow

She held her mum's hand as they braced themselves for the flashing cameras outside the venue. Victoria looked as stylish as ever, donning a slinky midi dress featuring a dark apple green hue, wrap effect, long sleeves and an asymmetrical neckline.

She paired her look with the most striking choice of footwear – some bright cherry red heeled boots that made for the ultimate colour contrast. Could this be the start of a new vibrant footwear trend for the family?

The Beckhams reunited for Victoria's PFW debut

During VB's show, Harper shared the sweetest moment with her big brother Brooklyn as she reunited with her oldest sibling. The two were seen sharing a wholesome embrace following the show's end.

As guests began to leave their seats, Brooklyn, who was seated next to his family, finally started greeting them. The eldest of the Beckham children shared a handshake with middle brother Romeo, but had the best response for his sister – with whom he shares a close bond.

