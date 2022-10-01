Nicola Peltz Beckham rocks flared jeans for highly-anticipated family affair The actress knows how to through together a head-turning look

Nicola Peltz Beckham has grown well-accustomed to the front row. The actress is a regular at glittering fashion week events – and turned up to her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham's debut show for Paris Fashion Week looking unforgettable.

READ: Brooklyn Beckham reveals Nicola Peltz 'always cries' whenever he surprises her

Nicola looked simply mesmerising a black asymmetrical one-shoulder top and a pair of high-waisted jeans – an outfit crafted with the help of Victoria's design team. Coined the 'VB Body One Shoulder Top in Black,' Nicola's top is the ultimate autumn staple and retails at £350.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham's touching gesture for Nicola Peltz's grandmother revealed

The star styled her newly dyed dark tresses down loose, letting her carefully cut fringe shape her radiant face. She clasped a black Balenciaga handbag featuring the brand's signature hourglass shape for all her fashion week essentials.

MORE: Brooklyn Beckham celebrates new milestone with Nicola Peltz - 'I love you more than life'

Nicola is known for her love of footwear and often dons a chunky brogue or nineties flatform. For the show, she slipped on a pair of towering chunky black boots boasting a nostalgic Groovy Chic feel which effortlessly completed her It-girl attire.

Nicola looked effortless in denim

In terms of makeup, Nicola looked camera-ready while opting for a deep glamour glow. A porcelain complexion, a touch of blush and a glossy lip shimmered under the studio lights.

For the occasion, Nicola was joined by her family including husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham – who looked alternative wearing a black top featuring a sixties keyhole cut-out and blue jeans. Proving there is no animosity between the two families, the couple appeared to be in great spirits as they happily posed for pictures whilst showing their support behind the British fashion designer.

The actress twinned with her husband for the event

The couple joined David Beckham and Brooklyn's siblings, Romeo, Cruz and Harper at the presentation, which was held at the 17th-century church and monastery of Val-de-Grâce in the 5th arrondissement. Vogue editors Edward Enninful and Anna Wintour also accompanied the family on the FROW.

This marks the first time Nicola and Victoria have been pictured at the same event after the American actress claimed that the mum-of-four had "blanked" her during the design process of her wedding dress.

The star is a regular on the front row at fashion weeks

In a recent interview with Variety, the 27-year-old actress and her husband insisted that there was no rift and that she didn't reject the idea of Victoria designing her wedding gown. Nicola told the publication that she initially intended to wear a dress designed by her mother-in-law.

She said: "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

Nicola then gave a new interview and confessed that reading reports that she never intended to wear a Victoria design really "hurt my feelings". "Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria's wedding dress," Nicola told GRAZIA USA.

SEE: The best photos of David and Victoria Beckham from their 25-year romance

"I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story," she added.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.