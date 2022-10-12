Lily James channels safari chic in tank top and diamonds during dreamy holiday The star looked serene in a neutral colour palette

Lily James just swapped her red carpet gowns and Versace campaign outfits for something a touch more earthy. The star enjoyed an exquisite safari holiday in Botswana, where she doled out some practical yet enchanting looks.

READ: Lily James ups the ante in thigh-high boots and blazer dress

Lily, 34, looked naturally radiant in a sleek caramel-coloured tank top and high-waisted khaki trousers as she marvelled at the painterly African sunset that stretched out across the rural vista. The star smiled for a sweet selfie, showing off her safari chic aesthetic and makeup-free appearance.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lily James transforms into Pamela Anderson in first trailer for Pam and Tommy

In terms of accessories, Lily donned a khaki bucket hat to shield her face from the desert sunbeams. A selection of silver layered necklaces and diamonds by Only Natural Diamonds added a tinge of shimmer to her utilitarian look which was crafted from an earthy colour scheme.

RELATED: Lily James is a Y2K dream in corset and cargo skirt

The actress wore her strawberry blonde hair tied back in a casual low ponytail and debuted a wine-red manicure and pedicure combination.

Lily looked safari-ready in the tank top

She shared a series of images from her incredible trip with fans online, captioning the wanderlust-inspiring post: "Once in a lifetime. Thank you @greatplainsconservation for an unbelievable safari experience. Can’t wait to share the rest of my journey through Botswana @onlynaturaldiamonds @onlynaturaldiamonds_in @onlynaturaldiamonds_ae #conservationtourism #safarimoments. And thank you Greg @safarifootprints."

The star marveled at the beautiful African sunset

Celebrity friends and fans doted upon Lily's photographs. Actress Gemma Chan commented: "Wow," while another user wrote: "Unreal," with a red love heart emoji. A third added: "Incredible."

The Pam & Tommy star recently graced the scene at the BFI Luminous Gala in true Pamela Anderson style – donning a racy red number that commanded attention.

Lily took advantage of her well-deserved break

Lily looked sensational in the backless gown which featured a rich crimson hue, a slinky silhouette, strappy detailing across the back and a romantically layered halter neck. With the help of her trusty stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, Lily made yet another sartorial statement with her gala gown.

MORE: Lily James is a vision of summer in classic tank top look

The star greeted a host of celebrity friends on the red carpet including Eddie Redmayne, who looked suave in a classic suit with an oversized bow tie. She also posed for the cameras while embracing Downtown Abbey co-star Laura Carmichael, who stunned in an asymmetric black floor-length dress showcasing refined crochet detailing and a backless cut.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.