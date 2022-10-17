See some gorgeous portraits from the 2022 Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards This year's honorees were feted at Toronto's Fairmont Royal York Hotel

This weekend, the Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards was held in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, and there was much to celebrate!

RELATED: The most showstopping looks from the 2021 Fashion Awards

After the 2021 version of the awards took place virtually, this year's gala was held at Toronto's Fairmont Royal York Hotel. Winners included Montreal designer Lecavalier, menswear designer Mr. Saturday, royal outerwear favourite Sentaler, model Awar Odhiang and influencer Myles Sexton.

Many of the winners and guests stopped by a special portrait studio to have their photos taken by celebrity photographer George Pimentel. You can see some of his gorgeous shots below – and keep scrolling to see all of the 2022 Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards winners!

All photos © George Pimentel

Handmaid's Tale star Amanda Brugel looked spectacular in a gorgeous blue gown.

Canadian rap legend Kardinal Offishall showed off some slick leather styles – and awesome hair.

The Beckerman twins were all smiles – and laughs – as they posed in some unique street style.

Marie-Eve Lecavalier, the founder of Womenswear Designer of the Year Award-winning brand Lecavalier, chose a pink look as she showed off her award.

Cityline host Tracy Moore looked stunning in a one-shoulder teal gown.

Digital Fashion Creator Award winner Myles Sexton showed off some incredible style as they posed with their trophy.

Model of the Year Award winner Awar Odhiang looked stunning in black.

Stylist of the Year winner Nariman Janghorban married formal wear with casual sneakers and a hat for a unique look.

Fresh Face of the Year Award winner Willow Allen chose a stunning sheer outfit.

The ladies behind Maguire, winner of the Emerging Talent, Accessories award, looked lovely in black.

Here are the winners of this year's Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards:

Womenswear Designer of the Year Award: Lecavalier

Menswear Designer of the Year Award: Mr. Saturday

The Award for Emerging Talent, Fashion: Kathryn Bowen

The Award for Emerging Talent, Accessories: Maguire

The Accessory Designer of the Year Award: Melanie Auld

The Outerwear Brand of the Year Award: Sentaler

The Fashion Innovation Award: Kathleen Chan, Calico

The Digital Fashion Creator Award: Myles Sexton

The Fashion Design Student Award: Kevin Quang Thai Nguyen

The Model of the Year Award: Awar Odhiang

The Image Maker of the Year Award: Justin Wu

The Fresh Face of the Year Award: Willow Allen

The Stylist of the Year Award: Nariman Janghorban

The Fashion Impact Award: Izzy Camilleri

The Sustainability Award: Kelly Drennan, Fashion Takes Action

Makeup Artist of the Year Award: Viktor Peters

Hair Artist of the Year Award: Janet Jackson