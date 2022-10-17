Rebel Wilson makes appearance at star-studded Gala in velvet little black dress The Senior Year star positively glowed

Rebel Wilson has cemented herself as a style superstar over the past couple years, often inspiring fans with her newfound confidence when it comes to experimenting with new looks.

The actress certainly turned a few heads when she made a recent appearance at the star-studded 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala.

VIDEO: Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona show off their dresses before Vanity Fair party

For the occasion, she wore a Yves Saint Laurent black velvet dress that hit her knee and featured a waist-cinching effect.

Along with a structured shoulder, it also sported a lace trim along the edges of the sleeves and the deeply plunging neckline, accentuated by her hair, styled to one side in a lush wave, and paired with minimal jewelry and a bold red lip.

The Australian star looked extremely glamorous as she mingled with the various other A-listers in attendance, including Julia Roberts, Lily Collins, and George Clooney.

She shared a photograph of herself getting ready, and was quickly inundated with praise, especially from girlfriend Ramona Agruma, who dropped a slew of hearts in the comments section.

Rebel looked impossibly chic in her YSL black dress

"Beautiful times a trillion," one fan commented, with another saying: "Face beautiful as ever but hair also on point."

A third also wrote: "Just WOW... You are inspiring…" while a fourth added: "Rebel Red," with many simply using heart and flame emojis.

Rebel also took to social media with another set of pictures from the Gala, this time celebrating South Korean producer Miky Lee, who has helmed projects like Snowpiercer and Parasite, and was honored with the Pillar Award.

"Miky's life itself would make an amazing Hollywood movie - she's such a role model to me and I admire her so so much!" she wrote.

The actress also showed her love for the night's honoree Miky Lee

"She's girl power, she's international, she's an outsider who has just absolutely crushed in Hollywood and is building an amazing legacy. Much respect and lots of love Miky!"

