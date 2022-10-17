Olivia Wilde dazzles in daring sheer gown at star-studded event

Olivia Wilde caused a stir in the most striking dress as she stepped out to enjoy the annual Academy Museum Gala on Saturday night.

MORE: Don't Worry Darling: everything you need to know about Harry Styles' steamy new film

The talented director joined a host of A-list guests including the likes of Brooklyn Beckham, Sophie Turner and George Clooney to celebrate those who have made exceptional contributions to cinema from actors to directors and producers.

Loading the player...

WATCH: First look at Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling starring Harry Styles

Also in attendance was the legendary Julia Roberts, who received the first-ever Icon Award. Miky Lee, Steve McQueen and Tilda Swinton were also honored at the gala earning accolades for their impactful work.

MORE: Olivia Wilde stuns fans with completely unexpected photo

MORE: Harry Styles gives details of terrifying mugging ordeal: 'I just turned and ran'

Opting for a bold look, Olivia, 38, slipped into a daring silver gown designed by Alexandre Vauthier. Her sparkly number featured long sleeves, a high neckline, and the most incredible pink ostrich feather trim detailing around the hemline.

Olivia rocked a sensational silver gown

The Don't Worry Darling director teamed her jaw-dropping dress with a pair of delicate silver drop earrings, a dainty ring and a touch of glamorous makeup in the form of nude lipstick and winged eyeliner.

Olivia finished off her look with an understated sleek hair-do so as not to distract from her statement gown. Keeping things simple, the actress brushed her hair behind her ears for a timeless look.

The actress directed Don't Worry Darling

The star's latest appearance comes after she weighed in on the Harry Styles and Chris Pine 'spit-gate' incident. Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Olivia opened up about what really happened at the Venice Film Festival.

"Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine, why or why not, support your answer," Stephen inquired.

Olivia and Harry have been romantically linked since 2021

In a bid to set the record straight, Olivia responded with: "He did not," before turning the "spit-gate" conversation into a message about how quickly rumors spread.

She added: "Harry did not spit on Chris… but that is exactly what I mean. People can look at a video that shows evidence of someone not spitting on someone else and they'll still see what they want to see, and that is the creation of drama."

Read more HELLO! US stories here