Louise Redknapp makes this £22 outfit look so sassy and expensive

Louise Redknapp is known for her love of fashion and on Sunday evening the former Strictly Come Dancing star shared a super glam picture of herself rocking a delightful knitted jumper from her line at Peacocks.

We can't believe this jumper costs just £22, it looks so much more expensive don't you think? The site says of the style: "Add to your knitwear collection this season with this lovely womens jumper in cream with black stripes. In a chunky knit with a turtle neckline and long sleeves, it's an ideal layering piece for the cooler months."

Speaking to HELLO! about her ongoing collaboration with the high street brand, she said: "My edit with Peacocks is great because I get to go in and look at a whole range, which is huge. Then I just edit down the pieces that I would wear, things that I can see go with things, things that I think will suit people. I normally tend to be drawn to the more basics and the easy to wear pieces that you can style up to make your outfits work."

The mother-of-two has lots on her mind when putting an outfit together.

Louise looked amazing in her Instagram snap

She said: "It’s really hard, I tend to look on Pinterest a lot, I have certain designers and editors and people that I really admire and love looking at what they’re wearing. The likes of Christine Centenera, people like that. So, I sort of get inspired by them and Pinterest is a great place to look for fashion!"

Louise's jumper:

Womens Cream and Black Stripe Jumper, £22.00, Peacocks

When it comes to fashion trends she's not a fan of, she remarked: "I don’t hate anything, I just think that anything that is too 'out there' or anything that is too much of a trend isn’t for me.

"I always say I think to a certain extent fashion should be a uniform. I’m not saying don’t experiment and try things but stick with what you know. When you look at the most fashionable women in the world they stick to a formula that works for them: the shapes, the sizes, the cuts might change but there’s an overall feel to what they always wear."

