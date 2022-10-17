Shania Twain announces big news in a bold pink pantsuit The Come On Over singer is going Disney!

Shania Twain is in the midst of a return to music, recently releasing her first solo single in years, Waking Up Dreaming.

However, there are a lot more exciting projects in store for the superstar singer, as she took to social media to share that she was part of a particularly whimsical one.

She will be part of ABC's upcoming Beauty and The Beast special in honor of the Oscar-winning movie's 30th anniversary in December.

The announcement came alongside a photograph of Shania wearing a hot pink pantsuit while sipping on some tea, cinched in with a black belt with a low, bold neckline, topped off with a pair of sunglasses.

The Canadian songstress will be playing the kind Mrs Potts, a role made famous by Angela Lansbury in the 1991 original, who passed away on 11 October.

Shania stated that she considered the role as a tribute to the late stage and screen legend, writing: "I am unbelievably honored... and excited... and all of the emotions (!!) to announce that I will be joining the cast of #BeautyAndTheBeast30th to play the part of my favorite character - Mrs. Potts.

Shania will be part of the Beauty and The Beast 30th anniversary special

"And of course, I would be remiss if I didn't pay tribute to the iconic Angela Lansbury, I mean she IS Mrs. Potts and the reason why this character is so beloved.

"To follow in the footsteps of such an icon is a huge honor and I hope to do the part justice. Airing December 15 on @abcnetwork."

Shania will be joining H.E.R., who is set to play Belle in the two-hour special, alongside Martin Short as Lumière and David Alan Grier as Cogsworth.

One of the singer's friends left a comment saying: "OMG! Congratulations!! You are so deserving. I can't wait to see you absolutely slay! Come on Mrs. Shania Potts."

The singer hopes to honor the late Angela Lansbury by taking on her role

A fan wrote: "Oh. My. Gosh. My favorite Disney movie with my favorite singer. Perfection," while another added: "Well it's fitting you do love your tea and coffee! Congratulations."

