Cara Delevigne's new appearance in cut-out mini dress has fans saying the same thing

Cara Delevingne has stunned fans with her flawless appearance while attending the Fremantle Photocall as part of the MIPCOM 2022. The model looked incredible as she stepped out in a contemporary LBD featuring an eye-catching detail after sparking fan concern with recent public appearances.

Cara, 30, sported an ultra-mini, ebony black dress boasting a strapless silhouette and front cut-out detailing. She paired the striking number with some classic black heels featuring thick ankle straps and wore her sandy mane down loose in a beachy style.

Fans adored Cara's bombshell attire and took to Twitter to share their positive thoughts online. "Cara Delevigne looks so beautiful," one wrote, while another said: "Cara I support you." A third added: "My Queen," and a fourth noted: "Big love for you Cara."

There have been growing concerns for the star's health in recent weeks, as unnerving photographs of the model emerged while she was waiting for a plane at an airport. Her close friend Margot Robbie was also photographed in tears after leaving Cara's house, sparking further fan concern online.

However, Cara has since appeared to be doing well and even stepped back onto the runway during fashion week.

The model was pictured in Paris strutting her stuff during the AMI Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 show.

For the show, Cara wore kick-crop flare trousers, paired with strappy heeled sandals, a white shirt and leather biker jacket. The model's hair was styled sleek, straight and swept off her face with a deliberate middle parting which showed off her famous features.

The 29-year-old Burberry model-turned-actress has become as renowned for her film roles as for her early days of modelling. She signed with Storm Management after leaving school in 2009 and won Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in both 2012 and 2014. She started her film career with a cameo in the 2012 film adaptation of Anna Karenina.

