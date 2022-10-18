Helena Christensen is a goddess in incredible 90s beach bikini shoot

Helena Christensen's new photos have left half of her fans feeling nostalgic and her new generation of fans realising why she is a revered 90s icon.

The stunning mother of one took to her Instagram account on Tuesday morning to share a throwback glimpse of a beach photoshoot from the legendary era when she, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss took the world by storm and the term 'supermodel' was coined. Helena modelled a black halterneck bikini with matching high-cut bottoms, looking effortlessly beautiful.

The 53-year-old tagged the photographer Sante D'Orazio, 66, the American who was behind so many of the glamourous fashion campaigns of the era.

Helena's one million-strong Instagram fanbase was quick to spot the treasured snaps that she shared on the platform. One exclaimed: "Bond girls want to be you!"

Helena looks astonishing in 90s throwback photos

The fashion designer behind the hit brand Vampire's Wife – loved by Princess Kate and countless celebrities – penned: "And God created Helena".

Helena's beauty is timeless and she has barely changed over the years, which her fans were keen to point out. A third fan gushed: "Damn she still looks amazing", meanwhile another fan raved: "You're so gorgeous, I always have to really wonder if this is a current pic or one from years ago," sweetly adding, "I get the feeling you're a beautiful soul as well, the best part!

The Danish star now resides in the stunning Catskill mountains in upstate New York and fans believe that her love of cold-water swimming, and hiking in the fresh air – often wearing only a bikini – is the key to her longevity.

