Strictly's Tess Daly divides fans with surprising outfit choice

Strictly host Tess Daly sparked an online reaction after she shared details of her autumnal outfit on Tuesday morning.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-two posted a selfie showcasing her bold outfit of choice. Despite the noticeably chilly weather, Tess opted to live out her summer fantasy in a printed skirt and T-shirt ensemble – naturally she pulled it off!

The TV star teamed her look with a pair of stylish oversized sunglasses, a taupe leather handbag and layered gold necklaces. Alongside the snap, she penned: "Some morning sunshine, a full day of meetings and a complete denial that it is in fact…now autumn *runs back to car for jacket*".

Her fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Yes, I can't understand why this is a lot of peoples favourite times of the year," whilst a second noted: "#Misty & chilly in Winchester too #jacketon".

The presenter embraced the autumn sun

Dazzled by her look, a third fan remarked: "Love the glasses," and a fourth added: "Looking great Tess," followed by a red heart emoji.

Tess' outfit conundrum comes after she celebrated a major family milestone last week. Taking to social media, the blonde beauty penned a touching post dedicated to her eldest daughter, Phoebe, who turned 18 on Sunday.

Tess penned a touching message

In the heartfelt post, the Strictly Come Dancing host shared a number of sweet snaps of her firstborn - and the resemblance is uncanny. The doting mother also shared a selection of family holiday snaps, including a photo of Phoebe rocking a sensational tangerine ensemble.

Captioning the images, Tess penned: "Where did the time go? Our little Phoebe is 18 today! Wishing you the happiest birthday! We are so proud of you and can't wait to celebrate this milestone with you. Love you to the moon & back."

The duo tied the knot in 2003

Tess shares Phoebe with famous husband Vernon Kay. The duo began dating shortly after meeting on T4, a show for which Vernon was a presenter, and the couple went on to become one of TV's best-known couples.

The couple gave birth to their first daughter Phoebe in 2004. Five years later, they welcomed their second daughter Amber.

