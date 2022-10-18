Louise Redknapp stuns with ab-baring top - and amazing hair transformation How incredible does the singer look?

On Tuesday morning bright and early, the gorgeous Louise Redknapp appeared on the Lorraine show to present a fashion segment, and we're obsessed with her look!

The stunning 47-year-old wore a pair of slinky black trousers, a crop top that showed off her impressive abs. She added a sumptuous looking gold, oversize shirt embossed with an embroidered pattern, as well as high heels.

But did you spot her hair? The former Strictly Come Dancing star is known for her long blonde, highlighted locks, so we spied the fact she is now sporting a long bob. Gorgeous!

The change in length really suited the mother-of-two. She also looked sunkissed and glowing, despite the cold weather the UK has been experiencing recently.

Louise looked beautiful with her new hair 'do!

The former Eternal singer is known for her incredible fashion sense; she's a regular on Lorraine, where she gives style tips. Previously speaking to HELLO! about her favourite fashion splurge, the star spoke of her latest designer purchase. "Most recently my biggest indulgence was some PVC thigh-high Saint Laurent boots," she said.

"I love them and I wear them at every opportunity - I think my friends are sick of them!"

Louise also has a fashion blog that she updates sporadically, called Lou Loves. Speaking about her online venture, the blonde beauty said: "Since joining the music industry with my band Eternal a little over 20 years ago, and going on to have a successful solo music career that led to working in television, media and more, I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some of the best creatives the world has ever known in the fields of fashion, music, food, interiors, beauty and cosmetics."

She added: "My passion for these fields combined with what I’ve learned from the very best led me to create Lou Loves, my lifestyle brand through which I hope to curate and share with you all the things I love in life."

