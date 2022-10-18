We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Country music star Carly Pearce put on a dazzling display in a vampy ruffled gown to accept her CMT Artists Of The Year Award - and her pretty-in-pink moment has mesmerized fans.

Taking to Instagram to reflect on her recent win, Carly shared a glowing photograph of herself accepting the award. "Let it be scary. Let it be hard. And then do it anyway. So honored," she wrote, giving fans a closer look at her stunning metallic gown from It-girl designer label The Vampire's Wife.

Carly Pearce shares joy over double ACM Awards win

Carly rocked 'The Sky Rocket' dress from the British designer, evoking timeless Hollywood glamour in the jewel-like garment.

Crafted from metallic spun raspberry silk-lamé and complete with a fitted bodice, flared ruffled skirt and gathered frills on the neckline, this statement number has been worn by A-listers and royalty alike, including the Princess of Wales.

Carly was glowing in the striking metallic dress

The award-winning songstress let her honey-hued hair cascade past her shoulders in mermaid waves, highlighting her siren-like features with warm bronzer, a glossy nude lip and fluttery lashes.

Closing her acceptance speech with a powerful statement, Carly reflected on her success. "As a little girl, you think about the things you want in your life and this right here is what I wanted. So thank you CMT, thank you country music fans, thank you country music industry. I have to say… Divorce has never looked so good!"

Fans rushed to the comments to gush over her milestone moment, flooding her post with heart emojis and love for her iconic dress. "So pretty and such a light for others in everything you do," wrote one fan, as another penned: "You are a vision in that dress. Such a well-deserved honor!! Proud of you"

"Kate Middleton wore that same dress. That is big time," a third fan sweetly shared.

Carly's showstopping gown comes just after the country singer beguiled in a glittering purple mini dress at the CMT Artists Of The Year Awards.

Joining the likes of Ciara, Laci Kaye Booth and Jessie James Decker at the prestigious awards ceremony, Carly radiated beauty in a thigh-skimming glitzy number.

She amped up the glamour in hot pink strappy heels, taking to Instagram to write: "Truly felt like the belle of the ball at 'Artists of the Year'. Thank you @cmt for the incredible honor. Y’all be sure to tune in tonight at 9/8c CMT!"

