Christine Lampard channels Meghan Markle on Loose Women - and it's uncanny

We never miss an episode of Loose Women and when we were watching Wednesday's show, we almost did a double take!

Christine Lampard was heading up the show and we were reminded of the Duchess of Sussex as soon as she sat down to present the latest edition.

The wife of former Chelsea footballer Frank Lampard wore a skin-tight, grey top and skirt combo and wore her hair in a loose bun, with delicate tendrils framing her face.

Prince Harry's wife, the Duchess of Sussex, wore a hugely similar outfit back in 2018 and she even wore her hair like Christine's!

Christine looked beautiful in her grey ensemble on Loose Women

During a whistle-stop, two-day tour of Ireland. Meghan and Harry met with the president– Michael D. Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain. The couple looked ready for their day of events and engagements on the emerald isle and Meghan, who was then 36, dazzled the waiting crowd in a beautiful outfit which consisted of a stunning grey dress by Roland Mouret and black high heel shoes. She carried a black tote bag and wore her sleek brown locks in a chic updo. Her makeup looked typically flawless – subtle foundation and eye makeup accentuated her pretty features.

Meghan Markle dazzled in Roland Mouret back in 2018

In a previous interview with HELLO! mother-of-two Christine said her best-dressed royal was the late Queen Elizabeth II. "I have to say the Queen. She wasn't afraid of bright colours and suits that pop."

When it comes to fashion sustainability, the presenter tries to do better with her fashion choices. She remarked: "I do shop better than I have done in the past, I think before I buy now, instead of buying something new for the weekend. Now I think, what can I do with the piece, and will it be in my wardrobe for a long time before I buy. I’ve got better at selecting key staples that will last a long time that you will always have room for in your wardrobe."

