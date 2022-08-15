Christine Lampard wows Lorraine viewers in the most elegant floral dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Continuing her summer stint on Lorraine, Christine Lampard has returned to our screens for Monday's episode – and she couldn't have looked more elegant.

Kicking off the week in style, the TV star kept cool in a sleeveless midi dress by L.K.Bennett, complete with the dreamiest floral print. Accessorised to perfection, Christine polished off her ensemble with a silver diamond tennis bracelet and nude sandals – simply stunning.

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

Inspired by English country meadows, the presenter's latest look features a high neck that's adorned with a statement tie detail. Flowing into a feminine skirt with plenty of movement, this romantic design is ideal for summer soirées and dressy date nights.

Not sure how to style it? The brand recommends adding platform sandals and a coordinating clutch bag.

Christine accessorised her floral L.K.Bennett dress with nude stilettos

Despite the show's early morning slot, Christine never fails to look fresh-faced and ready to start the day, and her latest appearance was no exception.

Sporting a glowing complexion, the brunette beauty combined a brown shimmering eyeshadow with a hint of mascara, sunkissed bronzer and a high-shine nude lipgloss to match. As for her hair, the mum-of-two rocked effortless beachy waves which beautifully framed her face.

GET THE LOOK:

Vali Cream Cornflower Print Tie Neck Silk Dress, £429, L.K.Bennett

When it comes to fashion, Christine likes to keep things simple, embodying a less is more approach. She previously said: "I like relatively simple cut clothes. I go for classic rather than flashing anything too much. I feel more comfortable having my legs covered and parts of my arms covered."

She also tries to shop more sustainably, recently telling HELLO!: "I do shop better than I have done in the past, I think before I buy now instead of buying something new for the weekend.

Now I think, what can I do with the piece, and will it be in my wardrobe for a long time before I buy."

