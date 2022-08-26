Christine Lampard ups the ante in figure-flattering front-split leggings

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christine Lampard is a daywear veteran and regularly graces our screens in the most sophisticated looks. Earlier this week, the Loose Women star swapped her typical go-to floral frock ensembles for something a touch more tailored and looked magnificent while doing so.

Christine, 43, channeled style icon Victoria Beckham in a pair of high-waisted, figure-hugging black leggings by Karen Millen which boasted an eye-catching front-split hem and a deep ebony hue. She completed her look by slipping on a Reiss baby blue sleeveless turtleneck top in a fine knit fabric.

The star wore her raven hair down loose and styled to perfection, while opting for a camera-ready makeup glow. A radiant complexion, a touch of rosy blush and a baby pink lip accentuated her naturally defined features.

Christine smiled for a backstage outfit picture, posing serenely in a pair of classic point-toe black heels.

She subsequently took to social media to share her lovely outfit with fans online, captioning the snap: "It was a trouser kind of a day. Top from @reiss trousers @karen_millen @lorraine."

Unsurprisingly, close friends and followers adored Christine's high street attire. "Stunning!" one said, while another added: "Tres chic." A third wrote, "Fabulous outfit," and a fourth commented: "Lovely outfit Christine - you are so beautiful."

If you agree and feel intrigued by Christine's look, then you're in luck as both pieces are still available to buy online.

This blue sleeveless roll-neck jumper is ideal for the upcoming autumn days ahead. Pair it with Christine's sleek black leggings for a true stand-out style moment.

Christine recently stunned in a pretty & Other Stories number. The star, who is currently filling in for Lorraine Kelly, wearing the brand's 'Printed Puff Sleeve Midi Dress' which is priced at £85.

The piece features a striking retro print, a deep green, brown and cream colour palette and long sleeves, as well as a sleek square neckline.

