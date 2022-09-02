﻿

Christine Lampard wows in Zara top and slinky leather skirt

The TV host looked elegant as always

Christine Lampard delighted fans as she stepped out in a high street ensemble that has incited an autumnal fashion frenzy. The Loose Women host looked lovely in earthy tones as she graced our screens to present Lorraine in style.

Christine, 41, sported a roll neck knit top by Zara which boasted a sophisticated silhouette, short sleeves and a charming mint hue. She paired the seasonal top with a midi wrap leather skirt by Karen Millen which showcased a timeless khaki colour.

Christine Lampard makes confession about unconventional sleeping arrangements

The star completed her ensemble by slipping on a pair of nude point-toe heels and wore her cascading raven tresses down loose.

She opted for a camera-ready makeup palette. A dewy skin tone, a touch of rosy blush, a sprinkling of contour and a flutter of mascara made for an alluring beauty blend.

Christine made a case for green in her latest look

Christine took to social media to share her latest look with fans online. She captioned the series of striking images: " It was my last day for the summer on @lorraine this morning. Thank you so much for tuning in! It’s officially the new autumn season on Monday when @lorrainekellysmith is back with a bang! Thank you @helenhandmakeup @mauriceflynn and @bronaghwebster for our early morning giggles."

Fans gushed over Christine's green aesthetic and were quick to pen their positive thoughts online. "Love that green skirt," one said, while another added: "Beautiful." A third wrote: "Favourite presenter - such a happy and kind person," and a fourth penned: "Stunning."

Leather D Ring Wrap Midi Skirt, £80 was £199, Karen Millen

Recreate Christine's mesmerising daytime look by adding her leather skirt to your online shopping bag. Displaying a utility-style D-ring buckle and dramatic wrap-over silhouette, this skirt design looks effortless when worn with a crisp cotton blouse and heeled courts for work.

Christine has been rolling out the must-see skirt looks on the show this week. On Monday, she dazzled in a stunning purple and yellow skirt, which she teamed with a coordinating purple, short-sleeved top.

