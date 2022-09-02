Christine Lampard wows in Zara top and slinky leather skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christine Lampard delighted fans as she stepped out in a high street ensemble that has incited an autumnal fashion frenzy. The Loose Women host looked lovely in earthy tones as she graced our screens to present Lorraine in style.

READ: Christine Lampard's latest outfit on Lorraine really surprises fans

Christine, 41, sported a roll neck knit top by Zara which boasted a sophisticated silhouette, short sleeves and a charming mint hue. She paired the seasonal top with a midi wrap leather skirt by Karen Millen which showcased a timeless khaki colour.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard makes confession about unconventional sleeping arrangements

The star completed her ensemble by slipping on a pair of nude point-toe heels and wore her cascading raven tresses down loose.

READ: Christine Lampard turns heads in the in £49.99 Mango trousers we need

She opted for a camera-ready makeup palette. A dewy skin tone, a touch of rosy blush, a sprinkling of contour and a flutter of mascara made for an alluring beauty blend.

Christine made a case for green in her latest look

Christine took to social media to share her latest look with fans online. She captioned the series of striking images: " It was my last day for the summer on @lorraine this morning. Thank you so much for tuning in! It’s officially the new autumn season on Monday when @lorrainekellysmith is back with a bang! Thank you @helenhandmakeup @mauriceflynn and @bronaghwebster for our early morning giggles."

SEE: Christine Lampard turns heads on Lorraine wearing £33 skirt - wow

Fans gushed over Christine's green aesthetic and were quick to pen their positive thoughts online. "Love that green skirt," one said, while another added: "Beautiful." A third wrote: "Favourite presenter - such a happy and kind person," and a fourth penned: "Stunning."

Leather D Ring Wrap Midi Skirt, £80 was £199, Karen Millen

Recreate Christine's mesmerising daytime look by adding her leather skirt to your online shopping bag. Displaying a utility-style D-ring buckle and dramatic wrap-over silhouette, this skirt design looks effortless when worn with a crisp cotton blouse and heeled courts for work.

MORE: Christine Lampard's polka dot dress has a sassy feature we bet you missed

Christine has been rolling out the must-see skirt looks on the show this week. On Monday, she dazzled in a stunning purple and yellow skirt, which she teamed with a coordinating purple, short-sleeved top.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.