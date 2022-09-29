Christine Lampard beguiles in punchy Zara midi skirt

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christine Lampard is never short of earth-tone outfits, yet it appears the Lorraine host has done a sartorial U-turn towards a brighter colour palette. Frank Lampard's wife hosted an episode of Lorraine on Thursday looking sensational in dark pink.

Christine, 43, commanded attention in a magenta knit long-sleeve top which she paired with a rich raspberry-toned midi skirt – both by high street favourite Zara. A pair of classic black high heels completed her pretty-in-pink aesthetic and added a tinge of timelessness to her flirtatiously hued look.

The star wore her cascading raven tresses down loose in soft curls and opted for a camera-ready makeup blend.

Christine looked pretty in pink

Her outfit complemented that of her guest Amanda Owen, who sported an unmissable polka dot frock that boasted a cream and orchid colour scheme.

The star rocked the two-tone outfit

Mirror Christine's think pink attitude with her affordable skirt and top combo.

Basic Knit Sweater, £25.99, Zara

Paired with this sleek high-waist midi skirt made of a viscose blend and boasting a slit at the back of the hem, Christine's fuchsia knit top is sure to make a statement.

Straight Skirt with Slit, £32.99, Zara

For a truly spellbinding ensemble, step into a pair of heeled black boots with a croc or matte leather finish.

Christine recently graced the Loose Women panel in a striking dress by royally-loved label ME+EM. The mother-of-two sported the 'Ponte Seam Detail Dress' which retails at £175 and is also available in black.

The sleeveless frock is undeniably sleek and can be worn for any occasion. The website says of the number's style: "A bold, bright-blue hue saturates the ponte jersey tailoring defining this capped-sleeve dress granting it a statement-making aesthetic. Home to our signature intelligent design details, it effortlessly slots into your wardrobe and weekend ensembles."

The Northern Irish star took to Instagram to show off her new item, saying: "It's been two and a half years but our audience is back! @loosewomen. Dress from @me_andem @mothershoppers."

