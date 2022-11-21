Frankie Bridge's glamorous new power look confuses fans

On Monday, the stunning Frankie Bridge took to Instagram to announce some very exciting news - she is now the new Perfectil ambassador!

The mother-of-two smouldered in an up-close shot of herself, wearing a pink blazer and gazing confidently into the camera. She captioned the image: "#AD So excited to announce that I’m the new Perfectil brand ambassador! Beauty is such a personal journey. For me, anything I can add into my daily routine which makes me feel good inside and out is always a win.

"@perfectilofficial is a brand I trust and I’ve used @vitabiotics over the years. As someone who is constantly changing their look, - especially my hair and nails – it’s that extra support that counts!"

Although fans were super excited for the former Saturdays' star's new venture, some were confused as they took to the comments. One follower wrote: "This is giving me original Dynasty vibes!" Another quipped: "It looks like your presidential campaign headshot." A third added: "Thought you were gonna be a newsreader!"

Frankie is fast becoming a beauty expert, and recently she also announced she was the new face of Braun IPL. Last month, the star celebrated this huge milestone with a launch party and the brunette beauty decided to wear a frock from her own range at Tesco for the occasion.

Frankie is also the face of Braun IPL

Speaking about the collaboration, she said:"Im so excited to finally be able to tell you - I'm Braun's first UK ambassador for IPL! I'm so excited about it and I can't wait for you all to see all the behind-the-scenes stuff we've been up to. We've had so much fun already so far, and the team are just great."

She continued: "In the summer, I started my own IPL journey and that's because I've gone from someone who shaves her legs, every single day, and that's a personal decision for me, and it's a great permanent solution for me instead of going to the salon. I don't have to make any appointments: I can do it myself, whenever I want from home on the sofa. I can't wait to share more of this journey with you."

