Frankie Bridge surprises in daring snakeskin trousers and bustier

Frankie Bridge looked breathtakingly beautiful on Saturday evening when she put in a stylish appearance on The Wheel with Michael McIntyre.

The Loose Women star opted for a daring snakeskin print co-ord, slipping into a pair of statement flares and a matching bustier by ROTATE Birger Christensen. The slinky beige two-piece flattered her athletic figure and was styled to perfection with a pearl choker and coordinating gold chain necklace, with a stack of matching bracelets on her right arm.

The Saturdays singer wore her brunette bob in touseled, beachy waves and opted for a bronzed beauty blend. Gorgeous!

Ahead of her appearance on the BBC show, Frankie shared a sneak peek of her outfit on Instagram. She wrote: "Tonight I’m on The Wheel! @bbc 1 @6pm! … Can you guess what my specialist subject was? I had the best time… not sure I’ll be asked back though! #thewheel #quiz."

The star's fans were loving the look, branding her "beautiful" and "stunning".

Frankie rocked an edgy snakeskin print look on The Wheel

Frankie's designer ensemble is sadly out of stock but should you wish to recreate her edgy aesthetic, we've found the perfect lookalike trousers at Boohoo.

These faux leather snakeskin trousers are currently on sale and flying off the virtual shelves at just £17.50.

Leather Look Snake Skinny Trouser, £17.50, Boohoo

Frankie has been rocking a number of seriously affordable looks of late. One ensemble in particular that we can't get out of our heads was her super flattering black midi dress, which came from none other than F&F at Tesco.

The £38 number featured a diagonal, asymmetric cut-out at the neck and flattering fluted sleeves. A cheeky side split offered a glimpse of her incredible knee-high croc boots.

Frankie looked gorgeous on the BBC show

Shoppers were really feeling Frankie's outfit, with one declaring: "I need this immediately." Another advised it was a savvy purchase for all body types and ages, commenting: "It's soooooo good. If you're curvier and don't want it to cling. By a size up and it will skim your curves without being too clingy."

The mother of two never disappoints!

